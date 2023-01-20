 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Kennedy passes stress test against Chicago Muchin 69-53

Chicago Kennedy trucked Chicago Muchin on the road to a 69-53 victory at Chicago Kennedy High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Muchin played in a 63-53 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood and Chicago Muchin took on Chicago Dyett on January 9 at Chicago Dyett High School. For results, click here.

