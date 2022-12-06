 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Kennedy outlasts Chicago Catalyst-Maria in topsy-turvy battle 81-67

  • 0

Chicago Kennedy tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Catalyst-Maria 81-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Kennedy faced off on December 14, 2021 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 1, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Richards and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago Dunbar on December 1 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News