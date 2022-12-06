Chicago Kennedy outlasts Chicago Catalyst-Maria in topsy-turvy battle 81-67

Chicago Kennedy tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Catalyst-Maria 81-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Kennedy faced off on December 14, 2021 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Richards and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago Dunbar on December 1 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. Click here for a recap
