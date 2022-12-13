Chicago Kennedy mauls Chicago DuSable in strong effort 77-33

Chicago Kennedy earned its community's accolades after a 77-33 win over Chicago DuSable for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Englewood STEM and Chicago DuSable took on Chicago Dunbar on December 8 at Chicago Dunbar High School. Click here for a recap
