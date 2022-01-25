Chicago Kelvyn Park delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Tech 64-55

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Kelvyn Park's locker room after Tuesday's 64-55 win against Chicago Tech in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Kelvyn Park faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago Tech took on Chicago Little Village Lawndale on January 21 at Chicago Tech Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.