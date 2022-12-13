 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Julian tops Chicago Bowen 69-52

  • 0

Chicago Bowen was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Chicago Julian prevailed 69-52 at Chicago Bowen High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Julian and Chicago Bowen played in a 67-32 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Julian took on Chicago Roosevelt on December 5 at Chicago Roosevelt High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News