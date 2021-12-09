Chicago Julian routs Chicago EPIC 69-49

Chicago Julian rolled past Chicago EPIC for a comfortable 69-49 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 9.
Recently on December 1 , Chicago Julian squared up on Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.