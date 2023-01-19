Chicago Julian overpowers Chicago Hirsch in thorough fashion 82-30

Chicago Julian built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in an 82-30 win over Chicago Hirsch in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Julian and Chicago Hirsch squared off with January 20, 2022 at Chicago Hirsch High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Air Force and Chicago Hirsch took on Chicago Bowen on January 12 at Chicago Bowen High School. For a full recap, click here.
