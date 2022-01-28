Chicago Julian mows down Chicago Bowen 67-32

Chicago Julian's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Bowen in a 67-32 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Chicago Julian a 13-6 lead over Chicago Bowen.
The Jaguars' shooting struck to a 40-20 lead over the Boilermakers at the intermission.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Hirsch and Chicago Bowen took on Chicago Sarah E. Goode on January 21 at Chicago Bowen High School. For a full recap, click here.
