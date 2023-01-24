Chicago Julian mauls Chicago Military in strong effort 70-48

Chicago Julian's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Military 70-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Chicago Julian and Chicago Military faced off on January 25, 2022 at Chicago Julian High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Military faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Julian took on Chicago Hirsch on January 19 at Chicago Julian High School. Click here for a recap.
