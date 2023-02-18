Chicago Julian called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-41 defeat of Richton Park Southland College Preparatory Charter at Chicago Julian High on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 14, Chicago Julian squared off with Chicago South Shore in a basketball game. For results, click here.

