Chicago Julian drums Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville in sound fashion 68-36

Chicago Julian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville 68-36 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Hirsch and Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville took on Chicago Bowen on January 18 at Chicago Bowen High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.