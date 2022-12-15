Chicago Julian controls the action and Chicago G. Washington 53-28

Chicago Julian left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago G. Washington 53-28 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 15.
Last season, Chicago Julian and Chicago G. Washington faced off on January 11, 2022 at Chicago George Washington High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Roosevelt and Chicago G. Washington took on Chicago Bowen on December 8 at Chicago George Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.