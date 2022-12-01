Chicago Julian controls the action and Chicago EPIC 60-33

Chicago Julian rolled past Chicago EPIC for a comfortable 60-33 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 1.
Last season, Chicago Julian and Chicago EPIC squared off with December 9, 2021 at Chicago EPIC Academy last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.