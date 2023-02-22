Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Julian nipped Chicago Hansberry Prep 52-50 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Chicago Hansberry Prep faced off against Blue Island Eisenhower . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Julian took on Richton Park Southland College Preparatory Charter on Feb. 18 at Chicago Julian High School. Click here for a recap.

