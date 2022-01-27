 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Juarez paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago Kelvyn Park 60-35

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Juarez's 60-35 throttling of Chicago Kelvyn Park at Chicago Kelvyn Park High on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Kelvyn Park faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago Juarez took on Chicago Phoenix Military on January 22 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News