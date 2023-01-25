Chicago Jones tops Chicago Comer 71-56

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Jones trumped Chicago Comer 71-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago Al Raby and Chicago Comer took on Crete-Monee on January 21 at Crete-Monee High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.