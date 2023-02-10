Chicago Jones tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Holy Trinity 69-53 in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

The last time Chicago Jones and Chicago Holy Trinity played in a 59-29 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Skokie Ida Crown . For results, click here. Chicago Jones took on Hillside Proviso West on February 4 at Hillside Proviso West High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.