Chicago Jones knocks off Chicago Wells 54-52

Chicago Jones finally found a way to top Chicago Wells 54-52 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Austin and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Crane on December 9 at Chicago Crane Medical Prep High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
