Chicago Jones earns solid win over Chicago Ogden 51-37

Chicago Jones tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Ogden 51-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 3, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Ogden took on Chicago Dunbar on January 6 at Chicago Dunbar High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.