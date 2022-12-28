Chicago Jones denies Chicago Bulls College Prep's challenge 64-50

Chicago Jones grabbed a 64-50 victory at the expense of Chicago Bulls College Prep in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago Harlan and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago De La Salle on December 21 at Chicago De La Salle. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
