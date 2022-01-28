Chicago Jones College Prep imposes its will on Chicago UCCS Woodlawn 79-57

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Jones College Prep's 79-57 throttling of Chicago UCCS Woodlawn in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago UCCS Woodlawn faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Jones College Prep took on Chicago Austin College and Career on January 21 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
