Chicago Jones College Prep finds small margin for win in tilt with Chicago Clemente 40-32

Chicago Jones College Prep poked just enough holes in Chicago Clemente's defense to garner a taut 40-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 4 , Chicago Jones College Prep squared up on Chicago Francis W Parker in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.