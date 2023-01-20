Chicago Jones carves slim margin over Chicago Al Raby 64-57

Chicago Jones didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Al Raby 64-57 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Al Raby faced off against Chicago Austin and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Collins on January 13 at Chicago Collins Academy High School. Click here for a recap.
