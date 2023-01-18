Chicago Jones cancels check from Chicago Austin 76-57

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Jones trumped Chicago Austin 76-57 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Austin and Chicago Jones played in a 66-63 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago Collins and Chicago Austin took on Chicago Al Raby on January 13 at Chicago Al Raby High School. For more, click here.
