Chicago Jones blitzes Chicago Harlan in dominating victory 57-37

Chicago Jones raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-37 win over Chicago Harlan during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 16, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago Harlan took on Chicago UC Woodlawn on December 15 at Chicago UCCS Woodlawn. Click here for a recap
