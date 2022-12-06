Chicago Johnson College Prep edges Chicago Rowe-Clark in tough test 57-55

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Johnson College Prep survived Chicago Rowe-Clark in a 57-55 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Chicago Johnson College Prep and Chicago Rowe-Clark faced off on February 1, 2022 at Chicago Johnson College Prep. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 1, Chicago Rowe-Clark faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Johnson College Prep took on Chicago Butler on December 1 at Chicago Butler College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

