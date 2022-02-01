Chicago Johnson College Prep earns narrow win over Chicago Rowe-Clark 46-44

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chicago Johnson College Prep to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago Rowe-Clark 46-44 on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Chicago Johnson College Prep faced off against Chicago Comer College Prep and Chicago Rowe-Clark took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on January 18 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
