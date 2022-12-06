 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago ITW David Speer casts spell on Chicago Intrinsic 37-34

  • 0

Chicago ITW David Speer surfed the tension to ride to a 37-34 win over Chicago Intrinsic on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 1, Chicago ITW David Speer faced off against Chicago Comer and Chicago Intrinsic took on Skokie Yeshiva on November 30 at Skokie Yeshiva High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News