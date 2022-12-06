Chicago ITW David Speer casts spell on Chicago Intrinsic 37-34

Chicago ITW David Speer surfed the tension to ride to a 37-34 win over Chicago Intrinsic on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago ITW David Speer faced off against Chicago Comer and Chicago Intrinsic took on Skokie Yeshiva on November 30 at Skokie Yeshiva High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.