Chicago Intrinsic paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago Marine 64-18

Chicago Intrinsic controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-18 win against Chicago Marine for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 7.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Chicago Roosevelt and Chicago Marine took on Chicago Uplift on December 2 at Chicago Uplift High School. Click here for a recap
