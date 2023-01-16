Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown trips Chicago Noble Street College Prep in tenacious tussle 45-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-42 over Chicago Noble Street College Prep in Illinois boys basketball on January 16.
