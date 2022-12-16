Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown hammers Chicago Wolcott 63-30

Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown scored early and often to roll over Chicago Wolcott 63-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
In recent action on December 7, Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown faced off against Chicago Waldorf and Chicago Wolcott took on Evanston Beacon on December 12 at Chicago Wolcott College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
