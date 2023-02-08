Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown did just enough to beat Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 59-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on February 3, Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-West . For results, click here. Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park took on Bridgeview Universal on February 1 at Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park. Click here for a recap.

