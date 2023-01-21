Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown clips Chicago Intrinsic in tight tilt 55-48

Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Intrinsic 55-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown took on Chicago Noble Street College Prep on January 16 at Chicago Noble Street College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.