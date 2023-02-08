Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Intrinsic's 60-35 throttling of Chicago Douglass on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 2, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Chicago Waldorf. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.