Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools outlasts Chicago Clemente 66-52

Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Clemente 66-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools took on Pecatonica on January 17 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools. Click here for a recap
