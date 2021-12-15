 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools nips Chicago Amandla Charter in scare 53-50

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools nosed past Chicago Amandla Charter 53-50 on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 10, Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools faced off against Chicago Noble Street College Prep and Chicago Amandla Charter took on Chicago Fenger on December 9 at Chicago Fenger Academy. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears fending off COVID along with rest of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News