Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools nips Chicago Amandla Charter in scare 53-50

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools nosed past Chicago Amandla Charter 53-50 on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools faced off against Chicago Noble Street College Prep and Chicago Amandla Charter took on Chicago Fenger on December 9 at Chicago Fenger Academy. Click here for a recap
