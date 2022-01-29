Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools nets nifty win over Chicago Foreman 46-43

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago Foreman 46-43 on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools faced off against Pecatonica and Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Senn on January 21 at Chicago Foreman High School. Click here for a recap
