Chicago Intrinsic cancels check from Chicago Northtown 67-52

Chicago Intrinsic called "game" in the waning moments of a 67-52 defeat of Chicago Northtown in Illinois boys basketball on January 17.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Northtown faced off against Skokie Ida Crown and Chicago Intrinsic took on Chicago Foreman on January 10 at Chicago Foreman High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.