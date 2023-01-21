Chicago ICS-Longwood takes down Chicago Harlan 58-35

Chicago ICS-Longwood built a comfortable first-half advantage in a 58-35 win over Chicago Harlan during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Harlan faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Simeon on January 17 at Chicago Simeon Academy. Click here for a recap.
