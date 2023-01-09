Chicago ICS-Longwood rides to cruise-control win over Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 81-50

Chicago ICS-Longwood swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 81-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 2, Chicago ICS-Longwood faced off against Casey-Westfield and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Aurora Illinois Math And Science on December 29 at Chicago DRW Trading College Prep. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.