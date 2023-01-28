 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago ICS-Longwood edges Chicago Bogan in tough test 60-57

  • 0

Chicago ICS-Longwood surfed the tension to ride to a 60-57 win over Chicago Bogan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 21, Chicago Bogan faced off against Peoria Manual and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Kenwood on January 24 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News