 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago ICS-Longwood delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 48-43

  • 0

Chicago ICS-Longwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-43 victory over Chicago Perspectives Math & Science in Illinois boys basketball action on February 3.

Chicago ICS-Longwood opened a tight 48-43 gap over Chicago Perspectives Math & Science at halftime.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Collins and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on January 26 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News