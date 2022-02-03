Chicago ICS-Longwood delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 48-43

Chicago ICS-Longwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-43 victory over Chicago Perspectives Math & Science in Illinois boys basketball action on February 3.
Chicago ICS-Longwood opened a tight 48-43 gap over Chicago Perspectives Math & Science at halftime.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Collins and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on January 26 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. Click here for a recap
