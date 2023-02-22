A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago ICS-Longwood's locker room after a trying 61-53 test with Chicago Leo on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Chicago Leo and Chicago ICS-Longwood played in a 73-53 game on March 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

