Chicago Hyde Park takes down Olympia Fields Rich Township 69-48

Chicago Hyde Park unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Olympia Fields Rich Township 69-48 Friday at Chicago Hyde Park Academy on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 19, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Savannah and Olympia Fields Rich Township took on Chicago Farragut on December 17 at Olympia Fields Rich Township High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.