Chicago Hyde Park takes down Chicago Morgan Park 71-23

Chicago Hyde Park lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Chicago Morgan Park for a 71-23 victory on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball
Last season, Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Morgan Park faced off on January 11, 2022 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Brooks on December 8 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. Click here for a recap
