Chicago Hyde Park takes down Chicago Morgan Park 71-23

Chicago Hyde Park lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Chicago Morgan Park for a 71-23 victory on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.