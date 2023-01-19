Chicago Hyde Park slides past Chicago Kenwood in fretful clash 54-51

Chicago Hyde Park topped Chicago Kenwood 54-51 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Grand Rapids Northview and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Curie on January 12 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For results, click here.
