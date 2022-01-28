 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Hyde Park severs Chicago Brooks College Prep's hopes 62-46

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Hyde Park trumped Chicago Brooks College Prep 62-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

In recent action on January 18, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Morgan Park on January 20 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

