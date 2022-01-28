Chicago Hyde Park severs Chicago Brooks College Prep's hopes 62-46

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Hyde Park trumped Chicago Brooks College Prep 62-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Morgan Park on January 20 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
