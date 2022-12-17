Chicago Hyde Park responds to adversity to stop Romeoville 63-43

Romeoville tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Chicago Hyde Park rebounded for a 63-43 victory on Saturday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Romeoville started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Chicago Hyde Park at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chicago Hyde Park enjoyed a narrow margin over Romeoville with a 41-27 lead heading to the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Thunderbirds, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-16 final quarter, too.

