 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Hyde Park responds to adversity to stop Romeoville 63-43

  • 0

Romeoville tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Chicago Hyde Park rebounded for a 63-43 victory on Saturday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Romeoville started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Chicago Hyde Park at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chicago Hyde Park enjoyed a narrow margin over Romeoville with a 41-27 lead heading to the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Thunderbirds, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-16 final quarter, too.

Recently on December 13, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Chicago Phillips in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal City slips past Manteno 50-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coal City had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manteno 50-47 in I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News