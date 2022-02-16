Chicago Hyde Park puts an offensive performance on Chicago Taft 69-39

Chicago Hyde Park's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Taft 69-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 16.
In recent action on February 8, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Taft took on Skokie Niles North on February 12 at Skokie Niles North High School. For a full recap, click here.
