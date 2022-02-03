Chicago Hyde Park posts win at Chicago Dyett's expense 64-52

Chicago Hyde Park charged Chicago Dyett and collected a 64-52 victory on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 27, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago Amandla Charter and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on January 28 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
